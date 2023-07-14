BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the most Buffalo holiday there is — 716 Day. Named after Western New York’s area code, locals will be able to find special promotions and events happening everywhere on Sunday, July 16.

Here are some of the deals and events we found:

716 CommUNITY Day, Buffalo

Happening all day at MLK Jr. Park

Resources and services will be provided to members of East Buffalo community, including food and health screenings

Buffalo Bisons

Bisons players will wear locally-made jerseys

An in-game meet and greet with Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth, Rax and Buster will take place at 2:30 p.m. The game starts at 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo Riverworks

Totally Sweet 716 Day (July 15-16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The Buffalo Zoo

Admission for all guests is $7.16

200 children from Oishei Children’s Hospital and various other organizations will be invited to visit the zoo early in the morning.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas

Happening from July 16-23. Find more about the festival here.

Floral Accents, North Tonawanda

Posey Bouquets will cost $7.16 to benefit Twin Cities Meals on Wheels.

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival, Buffalo

Happening on Hertel Avenue from July 14-16. Find our guide to the Italian Festival here.

Rayzor’s Dawg House, Eden

In conjunction with National Ice Cream Day, Rayzor’s is offering $1 scoops of Perry’s, $1 baby soft serve, $2 regular soft serve and $3 large serve options.

Resurgence Brewing Company, Buffalo

716 Resurgence Race & Music Festival | Run begins at 9 a.m. while the music starts at noon