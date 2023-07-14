BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the most Buffalo holiday there is — 716 Day. Named after Western New York’s area code, locals will be able to find special promotions and events happening everywhere on Sunday, July 16.
Here are some of the deals and events we found:
716 CommUNITY Day, Buffalo
- Happening all day at MLK Jr. Park
- Resources and services will be provided to members of East Buffalo community, including food and health screenings
Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons players will wear locally-made jerseys
- An in-game meet and greet with Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth, Rax and Buster will take place at 2:30 p.m. The game starts at 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo Riverworks
- Totally Sweet 716 Day (July 15-16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
The Buffalo Zoo
- Admission for all guests is $7.16
- 200 children from Oishei Children’s Hospital and various other organizations will be invited to visit the zoo early in the morning.
Canal Fest of the Tonawandas
- Happening from July 16-23. Find more about the festival here.
Floral Accents, North Tonawanda
- Posey Bouquets will cost $7.16 to benefit Twin Cities Meals on Wheels.
Galbani Italian Heritage Festival, Buffalo
- Happening on Hertel Avenue from July 14-16. Find our guide to the Italian Festival here.
Rayzor’s Dawg House, Eden
- In conjunction with National Ice Cream Day, Rayzor’s is offering $1 scoops of Perry’s, $1 baby soft serve, $2 regular soft serve and $3 large serve options.
Resurgence Brewing Company, Buffalo
- 716 Resurgence Race & Music Festival | Run begins at 9 a.m. while the music starts at noon
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.