BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice at Canalside is set to open for the winter on Nov. 24, it was announced Wednesday.

Opening day will feature a live DJ, Christmas carolers, giveaways, fireworks and a visit from Santa Claus himself. This is the 10th season of the rink in downtown Buffalo.

A new, weekly family event on Sundays will feature a kids activity zone, coloring on the ice and visits from ice princesses.

Admission is $8 for ages 13 and up and $5 for children under 13, as well as military members. Children up to age 5 are free. Skates can be rented for $5.

Regular hours can be seen below:

Monday and Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Special holiday hours can be seen below:

Christmas: closed

Dec. 26-Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jan. 15: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 23: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.