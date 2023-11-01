BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice at Canalside is set to open for the winter on Nov. 24, it was announced Wednesday.
Opening day will feature a live DJ, Christmas carolers, giveaways, fireworks and a visit from Santa Claus himself. This is the 10th season of the rink in downtown Buffalo.
A new, weekly family event on Sundays will feature a kids activity zone, coloring on the ice and visits from ice princesses.
Admission is $8 for ages 13 and up and $5 for children under 13, as well as military members. Children up to age 5 are free. Skates can be rented for $5.
Regular hours can be seen below:
- Monday and Tuesday: closed
- Wednesday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Special holiday hours can be seen below:
- Christmas: closed
- Dec. 26-Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Jan. 15: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Feb. 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Feb. 23: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
For more information, click here.
