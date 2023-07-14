BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might recognize him from the popular TV show “Impractical Jokers;” It’s James “Murr” Murray!
Murray joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning before his five upcoming appearances at Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo. Tickets for every show except one (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.) are sold out. More information can be found here.
Hear Murray talk about the history of “Impractical Jokers” and what else he’s been up to in the video above.
