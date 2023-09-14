EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Borderland returns to East Aurora, filling the area with tunes and activities for all ages to enjoy–bringing the community together in harmony.

“Borderland is all about our region so we like to celebrate the local artists/musicians, the craft and we make sure every year we get a bunch of bands on the ‘Homespun’ stage, that are Buffalo-based, Rochester-based, Syracuse-based, and get them on the same stage as some of these massive acts,” said Zachary Keller, Director of Marketing for Borderland Music & Arts Festival.

Keller, an East Aurora native, says it’s awesome to see the music that he loves come to the place he used to spend time in as a kid. He believes what makes this festival stand out, is the beauty of the historic venue, Knox Farm State Park.

“Some of the headlines that have come over here through the years have said that this is one of the most magical places they’ve played–so I think that everyone that leaves here from these festivals, really appreciates the beauty of this place,” said Keller.

Organizers are expecting between eight and 10 thousand people to come cheer on the nationally known artists on the line up–but also to support our neighbors who got their start right here in Western New York.

“Just to be back here to play a local show, and see our family and friends out in the crowd, it’ll be a really fun time,” said Joe Bellanti, a Keyboard Player for a local band called, Organ Fairchild. “To be able to be back here again is incredible and just to support the local area, local music and local festival and commerce–it’s all good news.”

Along with the music, the Western New York community will be celebrated. There will be more than 40 vendors and artisans showcasing at the stables, local breweries and food trucks to enjoy, a kidsland section, and even a Bills tailgate party on Sunday.

“It’s such a beautiful space, and you know, East Aurora’s always been a creative community,” said Joseph and Anna White, Owners of Dopest Dough, who will have a food truck serving grilled cheese at the festival. “It really is a community thing. There’s a lot of people coming together, smaller vendors, bigger vendors, smaller business, big business–it’s all in the same beautiful pool that is Knox Farm State Park.”

The three day long event starts Friday at 1 p.m., and you can purchase tickets at the gates or online here. This year, they are also partnering with Kissing Bridge to offer camping for an additional fee, you can find that information here.