HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) – A new business has rolled into the McKinley Mall. After months of planning and construction, Food Court Skate Park has their soft opening this week. The new attraction is hoping to breathe new life into the struggling mall.

“This has been a lot of work. A lot of long hours but it’s amazing,” Weldon Jones, owner of Food Court Skate Park said.

Jones’ dream of owning an indoor skate park is finally a reality.

“This is 100 percent what I envisioned,” he said. “It’s actually more than I could ever imagined. I absolutely love it. I’m so excited.”

It’s been years since Buffalo or the surrounding areas had an indoor skate park. The last one, Xtreme Wheels, located on Hertel Avenue closed in 2014.

Jones bought two vacant stores in the mall, right behind what used to be Bed, Bath and Beyond, and got to working.

“A lot of planning. A lot of sleepless nights with what was going on with the mall. It was up for auction while we were mid-build. But I think we’re in a stable place now and we’ll be able to really grow the mall,” he said.

The skate park opened this week for its soft launch and will have its grand opening on Sunday at noon. Jones hopes to attract skateboarders near and far.

“Having a facility like this, it’s a world class facility and you can train here year round,” he said. “If outside the air is toxic, or it’s rainy. In here it’s the same climate. You can come in here and practice and it’s just what we need in Buffalo.”

“It’s incredible. Kids are going to be learning a lot of stuff here. Not too big not too small. When it opens, it’s going to be sweet,” said skateboarder John Osborne.

“It’s exciting. Great to be able to come in and skate around. It started raining as we walked in.. it’s exactly what we needed in Buffalo,” said skateboarder Wayne Wells.