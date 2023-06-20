JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the National Comedy Center in Jamestown opened a new exhibit, honoring legendary New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway.

The club closed on December 31, 2022 after 40 years in business. The exhibit features artifacts from the club, including the state backdrop, showroom curtains and signage, entry doors and “barfly” stools.

Comedians that performed on the stage include Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Robin Williams, Jay Leno, Michael Che, Norm MacDonald, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell and more.

On Tuesday, Journey Gunderson, the Executive Director of the National Comedy Center, joined News 4 at 4 to talk more about the new exhibit.

