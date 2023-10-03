BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jim Gaffigan is coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center next year.

The comedian’s Barely Alive Tour is set to stop at the Theatre District venue on February 10. New dates, including the Buffalo show, were announced Tuesday morning.

Tickets for the Shea’s stop go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here when they’re available. The pre-sale will begin the day prior with the code “COMEDY.”

The show is set to start at 8 p.m.