BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, Sept. 30, Kevin Guest House is hosting its Supper in the Street fundraiser featuring a catered farm-to-table dinner al fresco in Buffalo.

The annual fundraiser will shut down a portion of Ellicott Street, where diners will be seated family-style at long dining tables under a tent. Lake Life Cafe in Bemus Point will provide the menu, featuring steak au poivre, grilled chicken, a fall kale salad and other seasonable sides and vegetables. New this year is the “Dessert Dash” where diners can buy sweets from local bakeries.

Kevin Guest House is a nonprofit organization located in Buffalo’s medical district that provides affordable lodging to patients and families traveling to the city for critical medical care.

“We have a volunteer-led dinner program … and we thought we’d offer it up to the entire city to come out and take advantage of talking to your neighbors and learning more about their stories,” said Rebecca Nason, event and marketing associate for KGH.

Admission and happy hour for the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Individual tickets and tables are still on sale. More information on the event can be found here.

