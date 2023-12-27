GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The grass may be green in much of Western New York, but Kissing Bridge is getting ready to open its slopes to customers this weekend.

The planned opening is weather-dependent. Although Kissing Bridge’s website says opening day is Friday, a recent social media post from Tuesday afternoon lists it as Saturday at 9 a.m. instead.

“We totally get it; we’re just as bummed as you are about the slight delay,” Kissing Bridge wrote on its website. “But, hey, good things come to those who wait, right?”

Despite the delay, the ski resort is planning to pre-game at its Willie’s Smokehouse restaurant on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

“Shredding is around the corner, friends,” Kissing Bridge wrote.

Kissing Bridge has 39 slopes on 700 acres of land. Before the fun begins, people can still purchase tickets and season passes here.