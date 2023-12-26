BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday through New Year’s Day, events celebrating Kwanzaa will be taking place throughout the Queen City.

According to Buffalo Kwanzaa, nightly programs will take place between 7-9 p.m., with an opening ceremony happening at Performing Arts High School. Mayor Byron Brown is scheduled to give an address.

This year’s theme is “Defy the Lie and Embrace the Truth – Black Excellence,” with each night highlighting something different, such as unity, self-determination an cooperative economics.

Among the other venues hosting Kwanzaa events are the Delavan-Grider Community Center and Martha Mitchell Community Center.

For the full list of events, click or tap here.