BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re looking for something to flip on to get into the holiday season, News 4 has you covered. Here’s a list of Christmas shows and movies coming up during the month of December.

Don’t miss Frosty The Snowman on Saturday, Dec. 16, and be sure to turn WIVB on Christmas morning for the toasty News 4 Christmas Yule Log while you unwrap presents and enjoy breakfast with your family.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Reindeer In Here, 8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer, 9 p.m.

Monday, December 4, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Office Holiday Party, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: College Students Home For The Holidays, 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 7, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Blind Holidate, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 8, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holiday Heroes, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 2023

National Christmas Tree Lighting, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Frosty The Snowman, 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holidays With The Family, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays, 8 p.m.

Fit For Christmas, 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23, 2023

When Christmas Was Young, 8 p.m.

Monday, December 25, 2023

News 4 Christmas Yule Log, 4:30-7 a.m. on WIVB and 4:30-10 a.m. on WNLO.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!, 9 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 2023

Must Love Christmas, 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2023

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 7:30 p.m.