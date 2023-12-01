BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re looking for something to flip on to get into the holiday season, News 4 has you covered. Here’s a list of Christmas shows and movies coming up during the month of December.
Don’t miss Frosty The Snowman on Saturday, Dec. 16, and be sure to turn WIVB on Christmas morning for the toasty News 4 Christmas Yule Log while you unwrap presents and enjoy breakfast with your family.
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Reindeer In Here, 8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer, 9 p.m.
Monday, December 4, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Office Holiday Party, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: College Students Home For The Holidays, 9 p.m.
Thursday, December 7, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Blind Holidate, 8 p.m.
Friday, December 8, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holiday Heroes, 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas, 8 p.m.
Friday, December 15, 2023
National Christmas Tree Lighting, 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Frosty The Snowman, 9 p.m.
Frosty Returns, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, December 18, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week: Holidays With The Family, 8 p.m.
Friday, December 22, 2023
The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays, 8 p.m.
Fit For Christmas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 23, 2023
When Christmas Was Young, 8 p.m.
Monday, December 25, 2023
News 4 Christmas Yule Log, 4:30-7 a.m. on WIVB and 4:30-10 a.m. on WNLO.
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!, 9 p.m.
Friday, December 29, 2023
Must Love Christmas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 31, 2023
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 7:30 p.m.
