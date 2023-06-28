BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Independence Day is right around the corner. Here is a list of Fourth of July events across Western New York where you can celebrate with fireworks, parades and more.

Friday, June 30

Clarence

Fourth of July carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm: June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Clarence

Fourth of July carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm : June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks in the Park at Clarence Main Street Town Park: July 1, 4 p.m. to dusk featuring fireworks.

Niagara Falls

Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Clarence

Fourth of July carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm: June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Niagara Falls

Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Buffalo

Independence Eve at Buffalo Bisons game: 6:05 p.m. featuring postgame fireworks.

Darien

July 4th Celebration at Six Flags Darien Lake: July 3-4, featuring fireworks.

Dunkirk

Fireworks: display from the City Pier begins at dusk

East Aurora

Independence Day Celebration: Events all day. Parade from 6:30-7:30 p.m. beginning at Main and Riley and ending at Hamlin Park. Concert and Stage Show from 8-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Hamlin Park. Rain date July 4.

Niagara Falls

Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park : July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.

: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m. Fireworks at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino: Display begins in downtown Niagara Falls at dusk.

Olcott

Fireworks: Display begins at 10 p.m., viewing areas include Krull Park, Lakeview Village Shoppes, Olcott Yacht Club, behind the lighthouse.

Town of Tonawanda

Independence Celebration at Kenney Park: 7 p.m. concert with the American Legion “Band of the Tonawandas” and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks and concessions will be available.

Tuesday, July 4

Amherst

Fourth of July concert: 7 p.m. at Bassett Park, featuring the Erie County wind ensemble. No fireworks are scheduled.

Darien

July 4th Celebration at Six Flags Darien Lake: July 3-4, featuring fireworks.

Lancaster

Fourth of July event at Central Business District: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. featuring parade at noon, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lewiston

Fireworks: Begin at dusk; view from Academy Park.

Niagara Falls

Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park : July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.

: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m. Fireworks at Hyde Park : July 4, display begins at dusk.

: July 4, display begins at dusk. Fireworks at Oppenheim Park: July 4, display begins at dusk.

Orchard Park

Fourth of July parade, fireworks: Parade starting at Orchard Park High School at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk.

City of Tonawanda

Fireworks at Niawanda Park at dusk.

Wheatfield

Fireworks at Oppenheim Park at dusk.

