BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Independence Day is right around the corner. Here is a list of Fourth of July events across Western New York where you can celebrate with fireworks, parades and more.
Please stay safe this holiday season. To read more about Fourth of July safety tips, click here.
To have your town’s event added, please email newsroom@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject.
Friday, June 30
Clarence
- Fourth of July carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm: June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Clarence
- Fourth of July carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm: June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fireworks in the Park at Clarence Main Street Town Park: July 1, 4 p.m. to dusk featuring fireworks.
Niagara Falls
- Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Clarence
- Fourth of July carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm: June 30 through July 2, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Niagara Falls
- Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Buffalo
- Independence Eve at Buffalo Bisons game: 6:05 p.m. featuring postgame fireworks.
Darien
- July 4th Celebration at Six Flags Darien Lake: July 3-4, featuring fireworks.
Dunkirk
- Fireworks: display from the City Pier begins at dusk
East Aurora
- Independence Day Celebration: Events all day. Parade from 6:30-7:30 p.m. beginning at Main and Riley and ending at Hamlin Park. Concert and Stage Show from 8-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at Hamlin Park. Rain date July 4.
Niagara Falls
- Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.
- Fireworks at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino: Display begins in downtown Niagara Falls at dusk.
Olcott
- Fireworks: Display begins at 10 p.m., viewing areas include Krull Park, Lakeview Village Shoppes, Olcott Yacht Club, behind the lighthouse.
Town of Tonawanda
- Independence Celebration at Kenney Park: 7 p.m. concert with the American Legion “Band of the Tonawandas” and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks and concessions will be available.
Tuesday, July 4
Amherst
- Fourth of July concert: 7 p.m. at Bassett Park, featuring the Erie County wind ensemble. No fireworks are scheduled.
Darien
- July 4th Celebration at Six Flags Darien Lake: July 3-4, featuring fireworks.
Lancaster
- Fourth of July event at Central Business District: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. featuring parade at noon, fireworks at 10 p.m.
Lewiston
- Fireworks: Begin at dusk; view from Academy Park.
Niagara Falls
- Fireworks at Niagara Falls State Park: July 1 through July 4, displays start at 10 p.m.
- Fireworks at Hyde Park: July 4, display begins at dusk.
- Fireworks at Oppenheim Park: July 4, display begins at dusk.
Orchard Park
- Fourth of July parade, fireworks: Parade starting at Orchard Park High School at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk.
City of Tonawanda
- Fireworks at Niawanda Park at dusk.
Wheatfield
- Fireworks at Oppenheim Park at dusk.
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.