BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rock band Alter Bridge and alternative metal band Sevendust will perform at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor on Aug. 1 as a part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series. Mammoth WVH will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but presale tickets can be purchased sooner through Spotify and the artists or by Seneca Gaming Club members.

General tickets start at $35 plus fees. VIP tickets — which include two free drinks, priority seating and front-of-the-stage access — will also be available. More information and how to purchase tickets can be found here.

The parking lots adjacent to the venue are free to ticket holders and will open at 4 p.m. the night of the concert.

