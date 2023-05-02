BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beloved Canadian favorites Arkells are coming back to Buffalo this summer.

The band will perform at Buffalo Outer Harbor on August 12 as part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series. K. Flay will serve as a supporting act.

Arkells have a notably large fan base in Buffalo, selling out three nights in a row at the Town Ballroom this past year.

“Buffalo has always felt like a home away from home,” frontman Max Kerman said. “We’ve had so many incredible nights in town. From opening for The Tragically Hip and The Who, to our own shows at the Town Ballroom and Canalside, it’s always an A-plus experience. If you’re looking for a big outdoor Arkells show this summer, Buffalo is the place to be.”

Gates for the 7 p.m. show open at 6 and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $28.50 for general admission and $58.50 for VIP.

When they’re available, tickets can be bought here.