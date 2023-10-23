BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thirteen-time Grammy Award winner Bonnie Raitt is bringing her “Just Like That…” tour to Artpark next year.

The “I Can’t Make You Love Me” singer will perform Friday, June 21 at the Lewiston venue, with the show slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

The 73-year-old Raitt won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Just Like That”, as well as Best American Roots Song for the same track. She also took home Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind”.

General public tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, with indoor reserved seats starting at $69. You can purchase tickets here.