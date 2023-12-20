EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Borderland Festival is giving concert-goers a shot at discounted tickets.

The early bird weekend general admission and VIP weekend pre-sale began on Tuesday, offering the lowest prices for tickets ahead of the general sale. With fees, each comes to $152.21 and $295.34, respectively.

The Borderland Festival started in 2018 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. It’s been back at the same location every year except 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Previous headliners include The Revivalists, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, The Flaming Lips and Portugal. The Man.

The lineup for the 2024 edition has yet to be announced.

“Our early-bird ‘Blind Faith’ ticket sale is designed for those who share our passion for music and trust us to bring them an unforgettable weekend filled with incredible live performances, immersive art installations, and a vibrant community spirit before the Lineup is announced,” Borderland Founder and Operator Jennifer Brazill said.

Next year’s festival is set to take place from Sept. 13-15. The general sale for tickets is expected to be announced early next year.

Anyone looking to get tickets can do so here.