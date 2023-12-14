BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Taking the place of the former Tralf Music Hall in downtown Buffalo, a new concert venue has names like Echo & the Bunnymen and Living Colour set to play its stage.

Scheduled to open at 433 Pearl St. this winter, Electric City has undergone renovations for new seating, as well as bigger bar areas. It will have a capacity of 750 people for concerts.

“There is really a demand for more shows, more music,” Marketing Manager Michele Riggi tells us. “So, we’re really looking forward to that. In our opinion, a rising tide raises all ships. So, if we can bring more venues to the area, bring more opportunity for artists to play, more tours will stop here, giving all of the venues a fair chance of signing those people, and again, bring in new artists.”

Riggi tells us signature features of the Tralf, such as the celebrity signatures in the green room, were not forgotten in the renovations.

Pre-sale tickets for shows are available starting Thursday. A list of the upcoming shows happening at Electric City can be found here.