LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another big name has been announced for the Artpark Amphitheater.

Grace Potter will be performing at the Lewiston venue on Sept. 9, with a special guest to be announced. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and prices range from $20 to $49.

During the week of the show, prices will go up by five dollars. To get tickets once they’re on sale, go to Ticketmaster any time or the Artpark box office at any of the following times:

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So far this year, Artpark has already played host to names like Noah Kahan and Styx, with bands like Barenaked Ladies, Sublime With Rome and The Pixies on the way later this summer.

MORE | See the full concert lineup here.