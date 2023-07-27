BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — The temperature might not be “Burnin’ Up” when the Jonas Brothers come to KeyBank Center this fall, but fans in Western New York will still get the chance to see them in concert.

The band will perform in Buffalo on Nov. 27, they announced Thursday.

The band’s upcoming tour, “THE TOUR” added additional locations and dates, expanding shows worldwide. The tour added 27 more shows across Europe, Australia, New Zealand to their already massive tour. A full list of show locations can be found here.

The tour will feature over 90 shows across 20 countries.

The tour kicks off in two sold-out concerts at Yankee Stadium in August 2023, performing five albums full of hits from their entire catalog.

Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to purchase verified pre-sale tickets. Fans can register through July 31 here. General ticket sales start on Aug. 4 and can be purchased here.