DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of North America’s biggest Christian music festivals is returning to western New York this week.

The Kingdom Bound Festival, featuring more than 40 artists like Matthew West, Skillet and We The Kingdom, will be at Six Flags Darien Lake from July 24 through July 26.

“We live in a world that is looking for hope,” Festival Director Donna Russo said. “Real hope that comes from knowing the God of this universe. Kingdom Bound brings together a collection of artists and speakers who will be sharing that hope with all who attend.”

Kingdom Bound returned to Darien Lake in 2022 after two years off resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presented by Houghton University, the faith-based festival will also feature movies, bonfires and late-night events like a worship session with Elevation Rhythm.

Single-day tickets are available for $72, while full event tickets are $164. Camping options are also available. Six Flags season pass holders can get tickets at discounted rates.