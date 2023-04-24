LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Larkin Poe and The Allman Betts Band will perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on July 27, the venue announced.

Tickets range from $20-49 and go on sale starting Friday. Those prices will increase by $5 starting July 23.

The concert joins over a dozen other bands and artists that will be playing shows throughout the summer at Artpark. For more information on this show and others, click here.

Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.