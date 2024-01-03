LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — With its 50th anniversary season on the horizon, Artpark made another concert announcement Wednesday morning; Los Lonely Boys are coming to town.
The Texas trio of brothers is scheduled to perform with special guests The Sinseers and The Altons on May 31 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show range from $20-29, with prices going up by $5 during the week of the concert.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5 and can be bought here. A pre-sale will take place Thursday.
Other artists scheduled to perform at Artpark this year include Sarah McLachlan, Bonnie Raitt and O.A.R.
