LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — With its 50th anniversary season on the horizon, Artpark made another concert announcement Wednesday morning; Los Lonely Boys are coming to town.

The Texas trio of brothers is scheduled to perform with special guests The Sinseers and The Altons on May 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show range from $20-29, with prices going up by $5 during the week of the concert.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5 and can be bought here. A pre-sale will take place Thursday.

Other artists scheduled to perform at Artpark this year include Sarah McLachlan, Bonnie Raitt and O.A.R.