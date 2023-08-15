ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luke Combs fans are getting a treat next year.
The man Esquire calls “the best country singer of his generation” is coming to Highmark Stadium for not one, but two nights of music on April 19 and 20.
As part of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour, Combs is scheduled to play 25 U.S. stadium shows on Fridays and Saturdays in 2024. Along with Orchard Park, he’ll be making stops in Phoenix, Jacksonville and Los Angeles among other major cities.
Friday’s local show will also feature The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue, while Saturday’s will include Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.
The general on-sale date for tickets is Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Information on tickets can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.