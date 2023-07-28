BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the most renowned Christmas music ensembles in history is bringing their 2023 tour to Shea’s in December.

Mannheim Steamroller, founded by Chip Davis, will perform Friday, Dec. 8 at Shea’s as part of their hallmark tour. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The ensemble will celebrate over 35 years of their annual Christmas tour, playing “Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along wth multimedia effects in an intimate setting.”

“Over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year,” Davis said in a release.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale and can be purchased here.