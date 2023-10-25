AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grammy-winning folk trio Nickel Creek is coming to the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Arts next year.

Mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins are set to perform at the indoor Amherst venue on March 23.

Each one a standout musician in his or her own right, Thile and the Watkins siblings formed Nickel Creek as children and remain a team decades later. Some of their related musical ventures over the years include Punch Brothers (Thile), I’m With Her (Sara Watkins) and Fiction Family with Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman (Sean Watkins).

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $49 to $89. When they’re available, they can be purchased on Ticketmaster, the UB CFA website or at the venue’s box office.

A support act will be announced soon, UB says.