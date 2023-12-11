LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sarah McLachlan is coming to Artpark next year with special guest Feist.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, the Canadian songwriter is going on tour, with a stop in Lewiston nearly coinciding with the start of summer.

McLachlan is scheduled to perform at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater on June 18. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $40.50 and go on sale Friday at Noon.

Once they’re available, concertgoers can pick them up on Ticketmaster or the Artpark box office.