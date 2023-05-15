BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can “Go Your Own Way” to KeyBank Center this fall to catch the iconic voice of Fleetwood Mac.

Legendary singer, songwriter Stevie Nicks will be bringing her tour to Buffalo in the fall, she announced Monday. The performance is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4 and is one of 13 additions to her 2023 tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 19 beginning at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase here.