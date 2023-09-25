BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — KeyBank Center will play host to one of the 11 newly announced dates on Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour.

The tour is aptly named for the renowned country artist’s 17th studio album, released last month. Tickets for the May 4 show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer’s concert will also include a performance by Carly Pearce.

More information on the upcoming tour can be found here.