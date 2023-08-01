YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend in Youngstown, festivalgoers can enjoy some tunes while helping kids gets the supplies they need ahead of the school year.

Ray Barry, organizer of the Village Music Fest, joined us on News 4, alongside Totally Buffalo Cares‘ Mary Friona and Sweet Buffalo‘s Kimberly LaRussa.

This Saturday at Veterans Park, attendees of the concert are asked to bring school supplies like pencils, books and backpacks, which will go to children in need of them. It’s part of the Village Music Fest’s partnership with Totally Buffalo Cares.

At the 90s-themed festival, music will go from 1 to 10 p.m., featuring a number of local acts, as well as nationally touring bands Deep Blue Something and Marcy Playground. Barry, a stellar musician himself, will be one of the day’s performers.

Tickets for the August 5 festival cost $25 for anyone 13 or older and $10 for kids 12 and under. They can be purchased here.