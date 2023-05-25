DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some go for the theme park, others for the concerts, but for many, both. Six Flags Darien Lake is once again playing host to an extensive list of shows this spring and summer.

So, who’s coming? Here’s the list of headliners:

June 14: Dave Matthews Band

Luke Bryan July 14: Kidz Bop

Sam Hunt July 17: Post Malone

Foreigner July 29: Boy George & Culture Club

Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff August 1: Matchbox Twenty

Jelly Roll August 4: Fall Out Boy

50 Cent August 6: Godsmack, Staind

Pantera August 16: Nickelback

The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan August 21: The All-American Rejects

The Lumineers September 1: Odesza

Live Nation has links for tickets on its website.