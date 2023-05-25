DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some go for the theme park, others for the concerts, but for many, both. Six Flags Darien Lake is once again playing host to an extensive list of shows this spring and summer.
So, who’s coming? Here’s the list of headliners:
- June 14: Dave Matthews Band
- June 16: Luke Bryan
- July 14: Kidz Bop
- July 15: Sam Hunt
- July 17: Post Malone
- July 28: Foreigner
- July 29: Boy George & Culture Club
- July 30: Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff
- August 1: Matchbox Twenty
- August 3: Jelly Roll
- August 4: Fall Out Boy
- August 5: 50 Cent
- August 6: Godsmack, Staind
- August 9: Pantera
- August 16: Nickelback
- August 20: The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan
- August 21: The All-American Rejects
- August 22: The Lumineers
- September 1: Odesza
Live Nation has links for tickets on its website.
