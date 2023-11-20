BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hartman’s Distilling Co. announced the release of a new spirit Monday that claims to be the first bourbon aged aboard a National Historic Landmark.

The limited-edition bourbon was aged over six years, including one year resting on the Buffalo Fire Department’s Edward M. Cotter fireboat, said to be the longest active-duty fireboat in the world. The boat, which also serves as an icebreaker, was built in 1900 and designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1996.

Hartman’s said only 500 bottles were produced of its Cotter’s Cask, a barrel-proof blend of a high-rye bourbon and high-wheat bourbon. The year aboard the Cotter exposed the barrels “to the incredible lake air of all four seasons and the constant agitation of being on a boat,” according to a press release.

Cotter’s Cask will be released through local liquor stores on Tuesday, and it will be available at

Hartman’s Distilling Co. (55 Chicago St., Buffalo) on Friday. Hartman’s will release one case to the public for sale every Friday at the distillery through Dec. 22.

Bottles will sell for $99.99 at the distillery. $13 from every sale will be donated to the Cotter Conservancy Fund.

“This is by far the most unique thing we have done to date,” said Justin Hartman, the company’s owner and president. “Not a lot of people know about the Cotter’s history or that it continues to protect the Buffalo shoreline by breaking up the ice in the Buffalo River and keeping the Old First Ward from flooding. This is especially important to us as our distillery is located less than 200 yards from the Buffalo River.”