BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo News’ longtime food editor is going out on his own.

Andrew Galarneau, whose restaurant reviews and news items about the local culinary scene in the daily newspaper helped inform Buffalonians’ tastes for the past 12 years, is bringing his insights to a new online platform called Four Bites.

Galarneau told News 4 that as he found more and more compelling stories he wanted to tell about Western New York’s food and restaurant culture throughout the years, the opportunity to share those stories has been impacted the newspaper’s well-documented financial issues and decreased investment in local coverage. With some input from students in his University at Buffalo journalism class, Galarneau was inspired to expand his audience by going fully digital.

While Four Bites will provide Galarneau the freedom to engage with his audience in a new way, Buffalo’s rich and diverse food and drink options will give him plenty of material to share with them.

“I find myself, every time I turn around, finding another thing that I want to tell people about,” Galarneau said. “I love to celebrate the everyday as well as the things you’ve never heard of before, and everything in between.”

The name, Galarneau writes in his introductory column, comes from his shorthand for determining when a dish is truly worth writing home about.

“One bite is enough to know if I want a second. Two bites for decision-making. Three bites means it’s thrillingly delicious,” Galarneau writes. “Four bites means I’ve abandoned professionalism entirely, and sold out to the dish. Me and this plate want to get a room where we can be alone.”

Four Bites will feature four articles per week about local dining, including a review. A weekly news column will be available for free, while paid subscribers will have access to Galarneu’s other reviews, opinions and other work, including tapings of a new, food-focused digital talk show. Subscribers will also have access to a direct line of communication with Galarneau — an advantage of the digital format.

“I realized with the help of my students in my class that today’s journalists’ biggest asset as a reporter is their audience. Because now with the digital realities, you can ask your audience a question, and if they trust you to do things with the information, all of the sudden you’ve got a thousand people on the case,” Galarneau said. “That’s how I find most of the great stuff I find.”