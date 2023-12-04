BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A South Buffalo pizza staple is expanding to a second location.

Imperial Pizza held the grand opening for its new Main Street location last Friday, and it is now officially open for business. The new spot at 1661 Main St. in Buffalo is located between Canisius University and Canisius High School in the city’s Cold Springs neighborhood.

Imperial Pizza has served Buffalo for over 30 years from its Abbott Road location. Readers of Niagara Frontier Publications selected Imperial as WNY’s Best Pizza in a contest earlier this year.

Common Council member Chris Scanlon said the owners bring more than just a good slice to the neighborhood.

“There’s not a benefit they don’t donate to, a cause they won’t get behind,” Scanlon said at the grand opening. “And the vast majority of the time, you don’t have to reach out to them — they reach out to you asking how they can help the community.”

Imperial Pizza had plans to open an Amherst location in 2021, but reportedly pulled out of the deal over complications with the lease.

Owners describe their pizza as a saucy Buffalo-style pizza that doesn’t skimp on toppings. “We don’t put anything on sparingly,” Manager Steven Khoury told Niagara Frontier Publications after winning their award.

Both locations are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.