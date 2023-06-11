BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mac Lady Catering joined News 4’s Weekend Wake Up! on Sunday as Black Restaurant Week — a week designed to help Western New Yorkers discover and support local, Black-owned food businesses — kicks off its 2023 season.

Felicia and Ronald Dussett founded Mac Lady in 2019 as a catering business for personal events.

“Black Restaurant Week is so important in Western New York because of the various cultures and various soul food dishes that we serve,” Felicia Dussett said. “We want to share it within the community — as well as outside of the community.”

Dussett said on a personal level, the week helps make her aware of other Black-owned restaurants in the area and brings the community together.