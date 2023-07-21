BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pressure Drop Brewing announced Friday it is putting itself up for sale, offering its operation, equipment and furnishings at both its Vandalia Street brewery and its pub and taproom on Elmwood Avenue.

Pressure Drop launched in 2017 and opened its taproom in March 2022 at the corner of Elmwood and Grote Street, across from the Pierce Arrow building south of Hertel Avenue. It is perhaps most known for its beer “Sticky Trees,” a West Coast IPA named for its “resinous back end flavors, reminiscent of northern California pines and hops’ cousin, sticky cannabis trees.”

“We’re confident the brand will continue to grow and thrive under new ownership,” Chief Operation Officer Lexi Craine said in a statement.

Pressure Drop said its brewery can produce 3,000 barrels a year. The company distributes its beer throughout Western New York, Rochester, Syracuse and eastern Pennsylvania. Its pub also offers New York State wine and liquor through a combined micro- and farm brewery license.

“We’re so thankful to the community that has helped make Pressure Drop an exciting and respected name in Buffalo and beyond,” CEO Karl Kolbe said.

Specifics of the sale are listed below. Inquires can be submitted through Pressure Drop’s website.

Included in the sale are the two leased spaces at 65 Vandalia St. and 1672 Elmwood Ave. Equipment at the pub on Elmwood Ave. is leased with the space. The annual brewing capacity at the facility on Vandalia St. is 3,000 barrels, and includes the following equipment: • One (1) grain milling unit

• Five (5) 40 barrel fermenters

• One (1) 40 barrel brite tank

• One (1) 20 barrel mash tun

• One (1) 20 barrel boil kettle

• One (1) 6,000 liter hot liquid tank

• One (1) double station keg washer