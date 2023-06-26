BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those who know chef Darian Bryan are aware he’s always cooking up something.

“You know, food is love. Food is what brings people together,” Bryan said. “This is for everybody. You can walk in off the street.”

For years, Bryan has brought a bite of Jamaica here to Buffalo. He’s held many community pop-up events, created “The Plating Society” for private events and is even a chef for many of the Buffalo Bills (including Josh Allen).

“He’s a steak guy, so he loves seafood, he loves it all. The guy can eat, man I love him,” Bryan said when asked about cooking for Josh Allen. “People who love to eat are my favorite type of people because I love to cook.”

But this summer, Bryan is adding even more to his plate by creating “Bratts Hill by Chef Darian,” a restaurant that’s named after where his journey all began.

“People never believe me, my story when I tell them where I’m coming from. That’s why I do what I do every day. I grind because there’s so much opportunity here,” Bryan said.

Bryan grew up in an area in Jamaica called Bratts Hill, where he and his family had no electricity and would have to walk a mile to get to a water pumping station to get fresh water.

Bratts Hill is where the roots of his love for food grew, alongside his five sisters, mother and many family members. His mom had a cook shop, a similar concept to the one he opened in Larkin Square, where people could come grab Jamaican cuisine in a casual setting.

“I used to help my mom in the cook shop every day and I’m like, I like this. I want to be a chef,” Bryan said. “I love the way food brings people together and I have a big family, that’s all what brings us together is food.”

After growing up in Jamaica, Bryan was given the choice to either move to San Diego with family, or to move to Buffalo, where his sister was studying.

“I’m like, I want to go to Buffalo, I want to see some snow. After the first two years man, you can take the snow thing back,” Bryan said with a laugh.

But with a new home came new opportunities, and it took a couple of jobs before he came back to his passion for cooking.

Bryan applied to many colleges and received only received acceptance from ECC, and he finished his degree at Buffalo State. Years and many opportunities later, he’s back cooking with his family, including his wife and sister, at the new location opened for lunch.

Currently, “Bratts Hill by Chef Darian” is open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., though they plan on having reservations for dinner options later this summer. For more information visit their Facebook page here.