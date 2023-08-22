BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those looking to find themselves on the silver screen, or even just expand the number of film credits to their name, a local casting company wants to help.
Casting Buffalo is planning to hold an event this Saturday with more than 20 local vendors and exhibitors called the “Casting Buffalo Actors Expo.” It’s the first event of its kind being put on by the company.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to network, get new headshots, meet with hair and
makeup artists, speak with talent agencies, get the low down on the WNY TV/film
industry and shop vendors and exhibitors from across New York State,” a news release about the event says.
According to Casting Buffalo, the event will also feature the following:
- casting directors from across the state
- various union representatives in the film/stage/commercial industry
- professional acting and vocal coaches
- stunt team demonstrations
- spokespersons from area colleges and universities with theatre and film programs
- local film production vendors
- panel discussions
- seminar discussion with actor Jon Abrahams (Scream, Meet the Parents, House of Wax)
Sessions will take place at The Atrium at Rich’s between Noon and 3 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at this link for $35, or $25 with a valid student I.D.
