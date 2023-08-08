LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Sunday, Main Street in Lockport is going to be a culinary destination.

The Lockport Food Fest is set to take place on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a number of local restaurants and food trucks serving up tasting-size portions. The cash-only festival will also feature local vendors, including those with specialty food items.

MORE | See the full list of restaurants, food trucks and vendors here.

“The Lockport Food Fest was created to uplift the community and encourage recognition of our local restaurants, retail, and specialty vendors,” Lockport Main Street Program Manager Grace Platt said. “Driving the economy and highlighting the city of Lockport is the heart and soul of our commitment to Lockport residents and local businesses.”

Live music from Joe Ferchen, Working Man String Band and Dirty Shirley, a family area, a food contest, and a beer and wine tent are also included in the day’s attractions. Proceeds benefit Lockport Main Street.