BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have been announced as performers at Kleinhans Music Hall this fall.

The singer-songwriters will be taking the stage together on October 10, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They start at $43.

When they’re available, concertgoers can buy tickets here.

The night of music, which will combine elements of country, jazz, swing, folk and gospel, begins at 7 p.m. on the main stage. For a full list of events happening at Kleinhans, click or tap here.