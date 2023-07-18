BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have been announced as performers at Kleinhans Music Hall this fall.
The singer-songwriters will be taking the stage together on October 10, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They start at $43.
When they’re available, concertgoers can buy tickets here.
The night of music, which will combine elements of country, jazz, swing, folk and gospel, begins at 7 p.m. on the main stage. For a full list of events happening at Kleinhans, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.