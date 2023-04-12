NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — As warmer weather approaches, the Maid of the Mist is returning for the 2023 season with a fleet of all-electric vessels.

The Maid of the Mist will set sail on Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m. with the e-boats “James V. Glynn” and “Nikola Tesla Maid.”

For 138 years, the popular tourist attraction has provided guests from around the world with iconic views of Niagara Falls.

