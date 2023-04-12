NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — As warmer weather approaches, the Maid of the Mist is returning for the 2023 season with a fleet of all-electric vessels.
The Maid of the Mist will set sail on Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m. with the e-boats “James V. Glynn” and “Nikola Tesla Maid.”
For 138 years, the popular tourist attraction has provided guests from around the world with iconic views of Niagara Falls.
For more information on the Maid of the Mist, click here.
Latest Posts
- Christmas Tree Shops closing 10 stores across multiple states after bankruptcy filing
- Robo-umps arrive in Buffalo
- Two hurt in I-290 rollover crash, motorcycle involved
- Kentucky governor candidate ‘honored’ to have Trump’s backing despite Carroll verdict
- Dog co-owned by country’s Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.