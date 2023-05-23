Here are some of the events happening around Western New York on Memorial Day (May 29). If you’d like to have something added to our list, send an email to DigitalTeam@wivb.com.
- Batavia – Memorial Day Parade
- Main Street from Eastown Plaza to the Alva Place parking lot | 9:30 a.m.
- Buffalo
- Memorial Day Ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery | 9 a.m.
- Slow Roll Memorial Day Ride | Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park | 6:30 p.m.
- Dunkirk – Memorial Service and Annual Memorial Day Parade:
- The memorial service will take place at Memorial Park at 10 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m. The parade will go down Central Avenue to Washington Park.
- Kenmore – Memorial Day Parade
- Delaware Avenue | 11 a.m.
- Middleport – Memorial Day Parade and Duck Derby
- Duck Derby to be held after the parade
- Orchard Park – Memorial Day Parade
- Parade will start on Highland Avenue and proceed to Veterans Park | 9 a.m.
- West Falls – Memorial Day Parade
- West Falls Center for the Arts | 10 a.m.
- West Seneca – Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony:
- Parade will begin at Southgate Plaza, near Evans National Bank, at 10:30 a.m. and move north on Union Road to the West Seneca Town Hall, where units will gather at the Walkway of Freedom in Veterans Park.
- Williamsville – Town of Amherst Veteran Committee Ceremony
- Williamsville Cemetery | 1 p.m.
