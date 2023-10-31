DARIEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After five years, New Kids On The Block are coming back to Upstate New York, making stops at Darien Lake and Saratoga Springs for their Magic Summer Tour in Summer 2024.

NKOTB will take you back to the 80s and 90s at Six Flags Darien Lake and at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.

The first stop in New York is at SPAC on Aug. 11, 2024, and then the band will travel to Pennsylvania, Maryland, Canada and back to New York at Darien Lake on Aug. 22, 2024.

Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff are included in the lineup and will perform at both concerts.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Block Nation Presale and VIP and the on-sale date for the general public starts Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for both the Darien Lake concert and SPAC concert can be purchased online at Live Nation.

