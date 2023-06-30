ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new skatepark is set to open Friday in Ellicottville Village Park.

The state-of-the-art concrete skatepark is public and designed for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

The grand opening follows four years of fundraising and a year of construction spearheaded by the Ellicottville Skatepark Committee (SK8EVL), along with Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project, the Village of Ellicottville, and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Tony Hawk’s older brother, Steve, is expected to be in attendance at Friday’s 4 p.m. ceremony.

The skatepark at 11 Parkside Drive – officially named the New Car Dealers of WNY Ellicottville Skatepark – is roughly half a mile north of Ellicottville’s main strip on Washington Street.

The park, designed and built by Grindline of Seattle, features a large bowl, steps, a grind rail and other features. It is ideal for those on skateboards, rollerblades, scooters and BMX bikes.

“We can’t thank the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation enough for their support in this endeavor,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate. “Their $100,000 donation turned into $200,000 because of The Skatepark Project and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s Built to Play matching grant program. Add to that all the support we have received from businesses and community members in Ellicottville, as well as support from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, and we now have a state-of-the-art facility that welcomes all ages, all skill levels, and most importantly, a safe space where our youth can be active, develop friendships and express themselves through the sport of skateboarding.”