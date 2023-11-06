BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of local business owners are teaming up to host a new holiday market to support local children and shelter dogs this Christmas season.

Tipsy Tinsel, hosted by BB’s Bingo founder Bianca Falsetti, GMarie Co. founder Grace Fredricks, and Jillian Elizabeth Creates founder Jillian Baker, will provide holiday shopping with a party atmosphere.

According to the organizers, Tipsy Tinsel is “not your Grandma’s market.” The market will feature 50 vendors with shopping, food, a bar, a DJ, shelter dogs, photo booth, gift wrapping, permanent jewelry and more.

The event will also feature a basket raffle with proceeds benefitting Totally Buffalo Cares, a charity that gives holiday presents to children in need, and Sweet Buffalo’s efforts to buy gifts for shelter dogs at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

“We are so excited to bring this market to the City of Good Neighbors,” Falsetti said. “Our goal is to reinvent holiday markets and give guests a shopping experience they won’t forget.”

Tipsy Tinsel will take place from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 on the second floor of the Seneca One tower in Buffalo. Admission is free. For more information, you can visit the market’s pages on Facebook and Instagram.

The market’s organizers joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa on Monday to preview the event. Watch the full interview in the video player above.