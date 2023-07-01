BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division Band is set to perform multiple free concerts on Independence Day weekend.

News 4 photojournalist Dan Holland visited them at a concert at Kenmore East High School to learn more about the group.

Here is the list of concerts in the area this weekend.

July 1: 7th Annual Seneca Falls Canal Fest, 4:30 p.m.

July 2: West Fall Center for the Arts, 2 p.m.

July 3: Academy Park, Lewiston, 7 p.m.

July 4: Niwanda Park, Tonawanda, 2 p.m.