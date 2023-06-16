NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda announced their “Thursdays On The Water” schedule.

Each event goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live music beginning at 6 p.m. each week. There are special theme nights as well. It also includes cruises on the water as well as food and drink.

The dates are as follows:

  • July 13
  • July 20 – Grunge Night
  • July 27
  • August 3 – Classic Rock Night
  • August 10 – Country Night
  • August 17 – Southern Rock Night
  • August 24 – 80’s & 90’s Party on the Water
  • August 31 – 80’s Rock Night

More information can be found on the flyer below.

