NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda announced their “Thursdays On The Water” schedule.
Each event goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live music beginning at 6 p.m. each week. There are special theme nights as well. It also includes cruises on the water as well as food and drink.
The dates are as follows:
- July 13
- July 20 – Grunge Night
- July 27
- August 3 – Classic Rock Night
- August 10 – Country Night
- August 17 – Southern Rock Night
- August 24 – 80’s & 90’s Party on the Water
- August 31 – 80’s Rock Night
More information can be found on the flyer below.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.