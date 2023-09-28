BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda City Market, which was recently named the best Farmers Market in the country by The American Farmland Trust – Farmers Market Coalition, will celebrate by giving out free food on Saturday.

The customer appreciation day will feature free apple cider donuts, apple cider, apples, kettle corn and more. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be live music.

There will also be a program at 11 a.m., where a check will be presented to the North Tonawanda Athletic Association and WNY Heroes.