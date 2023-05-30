BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will be descending upon Buffalo’s Outer Harbor on July 14, with The Trews playing support. The show has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale this week.

This marks the band’s first stop in the Queen City since the release of their latest album, “Spiritual Machines II,” which came out in early 2022.

Presale for the show opens Wednesday at 10 a.m., with general tickets on sale Thursday at the same time. General admission is $39, with VIP tickets available for $60. For more ticket information, click here.

The show joins Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra, Arkells and K. Flay, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and The Strictly Hip, Alter Bridge, The Gaslight Anthem, and Dark Star Orchestra on the lineup of shows in this year’s Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series.