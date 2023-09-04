BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer is rolling on by, but at Canalside there are still plenty of activities to enjoy to keep summer alive a little longer.

“Labor Day typically signifies the end of the summer, but at Canalside we’re still going all the way through October with lots of activities, board walk vendors will still be open in the coming weekends.” said Lauren Ford the general manager of Buffalo Waterfront, “You can still visit the Longshed, the carousel, so really summer is continuing at Canal side.”

“As things are growing, I think people are celebrating that we are a waterfront city,” said Rich Hilliman.

Hilliman and his parents started Buffalo Boat Tours 15 years ago to give the community the chance to see their city in a new view. Though summer is winding down, he encourages Western New Yorkers to set sail, enjoy a scenic tour or even just take a walk near the water.

“We got to take advantage of our four seasons right, like we all know what’s coming, and I’m excited for that as well, but right now we’ve got a nice stretch of weather, September is a fanstastic time not only to get on boats but to come to Canalside, get on the water and just be outside,” said Hilliman. “Seeing your city from the water is spectacular.”

From grabbing a bite to eat, to lacing up your roller skates to taking a ride on the historic carousel for a dollar — Canalside has become a place for families to enjoy.

“I believe the carousel has brought an opportunity to reconnect. Families come and they build new memories.” said Carima El-Behairy the executive director of Buffalo Heritage Carousel. “It really is magical, it’s hand carved animals, it has a Wurlitzer organ, it is just really a magical place.”

The carousel was carved in North Tonawanda in 1924, and is 99 years old. It costs a dollar to ride, and this July they surpassed 200,000 riders. Starting this week, the carousel will be open Friday Saturday and Sunday, until January 1.

The Roller rink will be open Thursday-Sunday through October 29th, and they will be having themed nights on Fridays, Learn How to Skate Nights on Saturdays, and will be holding an event on Indigenous People’s Day as well.

To see the full list of activities at Canalside for the remainder of the summer and the year, visit their website here.