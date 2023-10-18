BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Actor and comedian Pete Davidson will perform at Buffalo State next week as part of his ‘Pete Davidson Live’ tour.

The show is on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo State’s Performing Arts Center.

The comedian is the creator of Peacock’s “Bupkis” and was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2022. He hosted SNL this past Saturday.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning and can be purchased by clicking here.