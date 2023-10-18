BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Actor and comedian Pete Davidson will perform at Buffalo State next week as part of his ‘Pete Davidson Live’ tour.
The show is on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo State’s Performing Arts Center.
The comedian is the creator of Peacock’s “Bupkis” and was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2022. He hosted SNL this past Saturday.
Tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning and can be purchased by clicking here.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.